This one chart shows the stock market risk of going down to the wire on a debt ceiling deal

Zev Fima@zevfima
US House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a Republican from California, at the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) in New York, US, on Monday, April 17, 2023. 
Kevin McCarthy | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Investors are increasingly on edge as debt ceiling talks have yet to produce a deal, with just seven days until the Treasury's June 1 default deadline. Going down to the wire in 2011 was disastrous for the stock market — something nobody wants to repeat this time around. We put together a chart that highlights the risk of traveling that path again.