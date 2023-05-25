We're buying the dip on a beer stock that's benefitting from shifts in the industry

We're buying 20 more shares of Constellation Brands (STZ) at roughly $232.10. Following Thursday's trade, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 430 shares of STZ, increasing its portfolio weighting to 3.73% from 3.56%. Shares of this beer, wine, and spirits maker have declined about 2.5% over the past two days, and we think this mini-pullback is an opportunity to buy more shares. Over the past couple of quarters, Constellation Brands has underperformed several other names in the consumer goods space and other beverage stocks like Monster Beverage , PepsiCo , Celsius , and Molson Coors Beverage . Even though Constellation is one of the few companies out there that does not rely on raising prices to offset inflation and grow revenue, Wall Street has been concerned about some inconsistencies in its volume trends. Historically, Constellation's beer business, which leans heavily on its Mexican brand portfolio of Corona, Modelo, and Pacifico, has grown in high single digits on a percentage basis, a rarity for the broader beer category that is mostly flatlining. But, the past few quarters have not been as kind. Factors like poor weather in California (its largest market), tough year-over-year comparisons, and pricing dynamics have muddled the growth story here, even as management reiterated multiple times that these were all transitory factors that will resolve themselves in time. STZ YTD mountain Constellations Brands YTD peformance We're starting to see that play out now. In late April, Wells Fargo wrote in a note to clients that Constellation Brands' month-to-date volumes (through April 16) were up double digits, according to the company. Finally, some improvement and confidence that the company would make good on its depletion guide for the year of mid single digits. However, we think there could be more upside on the way. At the time this note was published, Constellation management told Wells Fargo that it has seen no noticeable shift from people drinking less Bud Light. Without spending too much time on the inadvertent marketing blunder by Bud Light, we believe the fallout from this controversy means incremental share gains for Constellation's Corona and Modelo. Recent data from the publication Beer Business Daily showed sales volumes of Bud Light for the week ending May 13 fell 28.4%. That's worse than 27.7% decline from the week before. While we don't know how long some of the Bud Light boycotts will last, what it means for the time being is more share gains at other beer stocks. Molson Coors may have more direct substitutes with Miller Light and Coors Light, but Constellation will benefit, too, with its presence in the light beer category through Corona Light and Modelo Oro. As the industry data around Constellation's volume trends improve, we think STZ will trade higher. That's why we see the recent pullback in the stock as an opportunity to slightly increase our position. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long STZ. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Trucks with Constellation Brands Inc. Corona and Modelo beer sit during a delivery in the Zona Rosa neighborhood in Mexico City, Mexico. Susana Gonzalez | Bloomberg | Getty Images