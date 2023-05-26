AI is the latest buzzword in tech—but before investing, know these 4 terms

ChatGPT, the viral chatbot that generates conversational responses to written inputs from users, has made artificial intelligence (AI) the latest buzzword in tech.

AI took center stage at Google's annual developer's conference on May 10, where the company announced that its search engine would incorporate AI in order to synthesize search results for users. The company also plans to integrate AI into Gmail to help users write emails.

Following its $13 billion investment into OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Microsoft announced its Bing search engine would use AI to "deliver better search, more complete answers, a new chat experience." The company has also infused its popular Microsoft 365 apps, including Word and Excel, with a new set of AI features dubbed "Copilot."

And many companies are already integrating AI with their own products. In fact, 94% of business leaders agree that AI will be critical to the success of their companies over the next five years, according to Deloitte's latest "State of AI in the Enterprise" survey.

On the investment side, Goldman Sachs is optimistic about the future of AI and believes the technology could fuel a rise in productivity and drive up S&P 500 profits by 30% or more in the next decade, Goldman's senior strategist Ben Snider told CNBC in May.

But despite the hype, if you're interested in investing in AI, or anything AI-adjacent, it's important to understand what you're putting your money in before parting ways with any cash. Here are four AI terms to know.