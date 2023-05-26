Ukraine war live updates: Russia carries out intense missile and drone strike overnight

At least one person was killed and 15 wounded after a Russian missile strike on a clinic in the eastern Ukrainian city of Dnipro, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Friday.

"Russian terrorists once again confirm their status of fighters against everything humane and honest," Zelenskyy wrote in a post on the Telegram messaging app.

"A rocket attack on a clinic in the city of Dnipro. As of now, one person was killed and 15 were wounded. The shelling aftermath is being eliminated and the victims are being rescued."

The post was shared under a video, which showed a building with smoke pouring out of it.

That comes after reports from Ukrainian officials earlier on Friday, who said that air defenses had shot down 10 missiles and more than 20 drones launched by Russia in overnight attacks on the capital Kyiv, Dnipro and eastern regions. CNBC could not independently verify the developments.

— Karen Gilchrist