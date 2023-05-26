U.S., China's top commerce officials meet to discuss trade concerns

The U.S. and China flags stand behind a microphone at the U.S. Embassy in Beijing on April 9, 2009.

U.S. Secretary of Commerce Gina Raimondo sat down with her Chinese counterpart Wang Wentao in Washington D.C. on Thursday to discuss "concerns" surrounding bilateral trade.

Marking the first cabinet-level exchange between the two countries in months, the U.S. talked about American companies operating in China.

According to a readout by the Commerce Department, "The two had candid and substantive discussions on issues relating to the U.S.-China commercial relationship, including the overall environment in both countries for trade and investment and areas for potential cooperation."

Raimondo also "raised concerns about the recent spate of PRC [People's Republic of China] actions taken against U.S. companies operating in the PRC," it said.

The bilateral exchange between Raimondo and Wang comes as market observers keep a close eye on whether the U.S. will curb American investments into China, as relations between the world's largest economies sour.