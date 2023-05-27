Mark Cuban says Twitter's new algorithms are designed to help one man only: Elon Musk

Mark Cuban is still frustrated with Elon Musk's changes to Twitter.

This time, he's accusing Musk of rigging the platform to promote his own tweets and points of view. Last week, Cuban wrote he did his own deep dive into how Twitter determines who sees what posts. At the core of the issue, Cuban said, is that the site's algorithm highly ranks tweets that your followers interact with.

That metric is a good way to see popular posts. But it's very convenient for Musk, who as Cuban points out, is the most followed person on Twitter.

"The largest Twitter account has the greatest reach," Cuban wrote. "So who @elonmusk engages with on Twitter has an ENORMOUS impact on what an indeterminable number of people see in their For You Timelines."

Those algorithms are more influential than before because of Twitter's new "For You" timeline, Cuban said. Formerly, the platform allowed users to choose how often they saw tweets from people they didn't follow. Now, when users open the site, they automatically see a "For You" timeline, which is comprised of "50% in network and 50% out of network" posts, according to Twitter.

There's still a feed that only shows tweets from accounts you personally follow, but now it's one window over. By Cuban's logic, the added click necessary to take users there will keep most of them on the "For You" timeline. That will make the most followed Twitter accounts, like Musk's, more influential.