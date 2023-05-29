LIVE UPDATES
Asia markets set to mostly rise after U.S. reached tentative debt ceiling deal over weekend
Asia-Pacific markets are largely set to rise ahead after U.S President Joe Biden and congressional leaders reached a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling over the weekend. The bill is expected to be voted on later this week.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 looks to reach new highs, with the futures contract in Chicago at 31,605, and its counterpart in Osaka at 31,500 against its last close at 30,916.31. The Nikkei previously reached 33-year highs last week, marking an intra-day high of 31,331.62 on May 23.
In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,245, higher than the index's last close of 7,154.8.
Stocks in Hong Kong are set to buck the trend despite the overall optimism, with Hang Seng index futures at 18,536 compared to the HSI's close of 18,746.92.
Wall Street rallied on Friday ahead of the debt ceiling deal, with the Nasdaq Composite posting a fifth straight week of wins.
The tech-heavy index gained 2.2% on Friday, while the S&P 500 gained 1.3%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 1%. U.S. markets will be closed for Memorial Day.
— CNBC's Brian Evans and Alex Harring contributed to this report
Fed's Loretta Mester expects interest rates will have to rise
Cleveland Federal Reserve President Loretta Mester told CNBC on Friday that she expects more interest rate increases will be needed as inflation stays elevated.
"When I look at the data and I look at what's happening with the inflation numbers, I do think we're going to have to tighten a bit more," Mester said on "Squawk on the Street." "We've made progress. Now it's this calibration exercise, and that's what's difficult."
Mester is a nonvoting member this year on the rate-setting Federal Open Market Committee.
—Jeff Cox
Preferred Fed inflation gauge rises more than expected
The core personal consumption expenditures index, the Fed's preferred gauge of inflation, rose 0.4% in April. That's more than economists polled by Dow Jones expected. Year over year, core PCE rose 4.7%, also more than expected.
— Fred Imbert
Markets now expecting Fed rate hike in June
Markets raised their bets for a June rate hike from the Federal Reserve following hotter-than-expected inflation data Friday morning.
Odds for a quarter percentage point increase jumped to 56%, according to CME Group data. That followed a report showing that personal consumption expenditures prices rose 0.4% in April and 4.7% from a year ago.
The chances of an increase were just 17% a week ago. The probability of a hike by no later than July rose to 75%.
—Jeff Cox
Consumer sentiment slightly beats expectations
The final reading on May consumer sentiment was slightly above expectations. The University of Michigan's consumer sentiment index came in at 59.2, while economists polled by Dow Jones had forecast a reading of 57.7.
To be sure, that level is well below April's 63.5.
"Consumer sentiment slid 7% amid worries about the path of the economy, erasing nearly half of the gains achieved after the all-time historic low from last June. This decline mirrors the 2011 debt ceiling crisis, during which sentiment also plunged," Surveys of Consumers director Joanne Hsu wrote.
— Fred Imbert