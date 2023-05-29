Asia markets set to mostly rise after U.S. reached tentative debt ceiling deal over weekend

U.S. President Joe Biden hosts debt limit talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) in the Oval Office at the White House in Washington, U.S., May 22, 2023.

Asia-Pacific markets are largely set to rise ahead after U.S President Joe Biden and congressional leaders reached a tentative deal to raise the debt ceiling over the weekend. The bill is expected to be voted on later this week.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 looks to reach new highs, with the futures contract in Chicago at 31,605, and its counterpart in Osaka at 31,500 against its last close at 30,916.31. The Nikkei previously reached 33-year highs last week, marking an intra-day high of 31,331.62 on May 23.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,245, higher than the index's last close of 7,154.8.

Stocks in Hong Kong are set to buck the trend despite the overall optimism, with Hang Seng index futures at 18,536 compared to the HSI's close of 18,746.92.