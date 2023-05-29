CNBC Investing Club

Cramer on why investors should 'enjoy AI' while CEOs figure out how to use it

Jim Cramer@jimcramer
Jakub Porzyck | Nurphoto | Getty Images

Following a CNBC CEO conference in Santa Barbara, California, I came away with two thoughts. Firstly, artificial intelligence (AI) is by far the most important topic of conversation regardless of the forum or the party. And, secondly, no one has the faintest idea of how to make money with it.