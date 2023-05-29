The biggest money mistakes that could change your future — and how to get ahead of them right now

"Many of the most common financial mistakes — chasing quick wins, attempting to 'time the market', and taking a knee-jerk reaction to market volatility — can all be avoided by taking a longer-term perspective," one expert tells CNBC Make It.



Making money mistakes can be scary and seem catastrophic. Some of them do indeed have the potential to alter your future, but it's not always a case of make or break, experts say. And there are ways to prevent, or come back from, almost all of them.

A lack of planning and not having specific goals are two of the most common mistakes, experts say.

"Research tells us that those who group their savings and investments into clear goals are more likely to stick with it," James McManus, chief investment officer at online management service Nutmeg, told CNBC Make It.

"You might be more likely to maintain contributions or ride out short-term market volatility if that new home, dream trip or once-in-a-lifetime experience is clear in your mind," he added.

That will also help you focus on the long term, which is crucial, Emma-Lou Montgomery, an associate director for personal investing at Fidelity International said.

"Many of the most common financial mistakes — chasing quick wins, attempting to 'time the market', and taking a knee-jerk reaction to market volatility — can all be avoided by taking a longer-term perspective," she tells CNBC Make It.

Another common mistake when it comes to investing is taking an "all or nothing" approach, Montgomery says — noting that even small investments and basic knowledge can be enough to grow your wealth.

But plenty of common money mistakes are related to losing or spending money rather than making it.

Paying off debt, such as your rent and bills, should be prioritized — not doing so could have serious consequences, Myron Jobson, senior personal finance analyst at interactive investor, tells CNBC Make It.

He adds that not having a "rainy day pot" is another dangerous yet common mistake. "You need to build up a suitable cash buffer," Jobson says.

"Holding cash provides peace of mind should something go wrong. This is the money that will cover you if the boiler packs up, the car breaks down, or you lose your job."