Too far, too fast: These stocks may be due for a pullback after exceeding analyst price targets

Investors beware — a number of stocks have overshot analysts' price targets, and could be due for a pullback, according to CNBC Pro. In spite of multiple hurdles this year, stocks are still broadly higher. The S & P 500 has advanced 9.5%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite has surged 24%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an exception, down a fraction this year. Even so, there could be trouble ahead for a host of stocks. Our screen found S & P 500 stocks with an implied downside of at least 3% after the shares exceeded their average price targets, according to FactSet data. Here are the names. T. Rowe Price Group is the first name that surfaced on this list, with expected downside of 13%, according to FactSet data. In fact, no analysts recommend investors buy the stock. T. Rowe Price shares are already down 2.5% this year. In fact, Citi analyst Christopher Allen initiated coverage of the investment management firm this week with a sell rating, saying there's 9% downside, according to StreetAccount. Meanwhile, Advanced Micro Devices also turned up on this list, with 10% downside risk, according to consensus expectations of its price target. Slightly more than half, or 57%, of analysts have a buy rating on the stock. As if to illustrate Wall Street's divide, Bank of America this week hiked its price target on AMD , saying it's poised to take a larger slice of the AI market, at the same time as it reiterated a neutral investment rating on the stock. Meanwhile, Lam Research also made the list, with just half of analysts recommending investors buy the semiconductor equipment maker. As a group, they expect the stock will fall 9%. Other stocks on the list included HP and CarMax .