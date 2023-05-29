UK government says it is meeting with food bosses over high prices — but denies it will impose caps

Shoppers visit a supermarket in Manchester, Britain, March 22, 2023. The government is reportedly in discussions with supermarkets over voluntary price caps on some items.

LONDON — The U.K. government said it is engaging with the food sector amid attempts to reduce the inflation-driven strain on British households — but dismissed the possibility of mandating price caps on supermarket goods.

"The government is not considering imposing price caps. Any scheme to help bring down food prices for consumers would be voluntary," a government spokesperson told CNBC by email.

"We know the pressure households are under with rising costs and while inflation is coming down, food prices remain stubbornly high. That's why the prime minister and the chancellor have been meeting with the food sector to see what more can be done."

Citing sources, the Sunday Telegraph had on Saturday said that aides in Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's office have begun work on a scheme that would see supermarkets voluntarily charge the lowest possible amount for certain items.

Asked in an interview with the BBC on the possibility of a supermarket price cap on basic foods, British Health Secretary Steve Barclay said that the government wanted "constructive discussions with supermarkets about how we work together, not about any element of compulsion."

Such a proposal would mirror efforts already undertaken in France. A group of major French supermarkets in March agreed to cut prices on a range of basic items and to target a 10% ceiling on average price increases due to input costs. Retailers can choose on which items they cut prices.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire later said he would use "all the powers at my disposal to ensure that the big industrial companies pass on the decrease [in wholesale prices]," Reuters reported.