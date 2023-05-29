Ukraine war live updates: Russia bolsters attack on Kyiv; Putin congratulates 'dear friend' Erdogan on reelection

Air attacks have resumed in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, Ukrainian and British officials said, after an intense Russian air offensive overnight.

"It's all kicked off again. Mid morning crashes and explosions outside. Air defence being tested again by cowardly Russians. Back in shelter," British ambassador to Ukraine Melinda Simmons said on Twitter.

Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko separately reported explosions in the city center Monday morning, in a Google translated Telegram post.

Ukrainian authorities said more than 40 air missiles and drones were shot down in Kyiv overnight, in what was at the time the 15th Russian attack against the Ukrainian capital this month.

CNBC could not independently verify developments on the ground.

— Ruxandra Iordache