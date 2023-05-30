Asia set to trade mixed ahead of U.S. vote on debt ceiling deal; Hong Kong set for new lows

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - A person jogging passes the Sydney Opera House as the rising sun reflects off buildings in the central business district (CBD) on September 28, 2021 in Sydney, Australia.

Asia-Pacific markets are largely set to rise on Tuesday with a vote looming ahead on the tentative U.S. debt ceiling deal reached between President Joe Biden and House Majority Leader Kevin McCarthy over the weekend, avoiding a default for the U.S. economy.

The U.S. Congress is set to vote on the legislation as early as Wednesday. Lawmakers have not signaled that they intended to return to Capitol Hill early to work on the deal. Both Republican and Democratic support is needed for the bill agreement to pass.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 looks to breach new highs this year, with the futures contract in Chicago at 31,310, and its counterpart in Osaka at 31,280 against its last close at 31,233.54. Japan will release its unemployment figures for April.

In Australia, futures for the S&P/ASX 200 were at 7,224, higher than the index's last close of 7,217.4.

Hong Kong stocks meanwhile are set to touch new lows for the year, with Hang Seng index futures at 18,522, headed to mark a fifth straight session of losses. The HSI last closed at 18,551.11 on Monday.