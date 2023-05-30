Europe markets set to open slightly higher as U.S. lawmakers prepare for debt ceiling vote

European stock markets are on course for a slightly higher open Tuesday, with attention on the latest U.S. debt ceiling developments.

A group of Republican lawmakers on the party's hard right said Monday they would oppose the deal reached by President Joe Biden and House Speaker Republican Kevin McCarthy over the weekend.

Political maneuvering will be needed to get the bill through the Republican-controlled House of Representatives and Democratic-controlled Senate before the June 5 deadline, but U.S. politicians have expressed confidence it will do so.

Antonio Cavarero, head of investments at Generali Insurance Asset Management, told CNBC he did not expect a "major relief rally" following the deal since the scenario was mostly priced in.

"It is possible the market over the next few days will focus on the execution risk. They need to find the votes, this might trigger the attention of the markets for a couple of days," Cavarero said.