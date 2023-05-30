'Everyone is a programmer' with generative A.I., says Nvidia chief

TAIPEI, TAIWAN - 2023/05/29: Nvidia president and CEO Jensen Huang speaks at a keynote presentation while holding the Grace Hopper superchip at COMPUTEX. The COMPUTEX 2023 runs from 30 May to 02 June 2023 and gathers over 1,000 exhibitors from 26 different countries with 3000 booths to display their latest products and to sign orders with foreign buyers. (Photo by Walid Berrazeg/SOPA Images/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Fresh off Nvidia 's stellar earnings report and subsequent stock rally, its CEO Jensen Huang is predicting that the world is entering a "new computing era".

He says anyone can be a programmer, just by speaking to the computer, and the desired functions will come forth.

No longer will programmers need to write lines of code, only for it to display the dreaded "fail to compile" because of a missing semicolon.

How will this be done? By generative artificial intelligence, Huang said during his keynote speech at the Computex forum in Taiwan on Monday.

At his first public keynote since the pandemic, Huang introduced a new AI supercomputer platform called DGX GH200, aimed at building generative AI models.

Generative AI is a type of artificial intelligence technology that can produce various types of content, including text, imagery, audio and synthetic data.