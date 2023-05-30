CNBC Investing Club

Nvidia's ascent continues, while Citi says buy J&J. Here's our take on the news

thumbnail
Kevin Stankiewicz@in/kevinstankiewicz@kevin_stank
Jen-Hsun Huang, president and chief executive officer of Nvidia Corp., speaks during the company's event at Mobile World Congress Americas in Los Angeles on Oct. 21, 2019.
Patrick T. Fallon | Bloomberg | Getty Images

Nvidia (NVDA) stock on Tuesday kept up its spectacular climb following last week's blowout earnings report. Meanwhile, analysts struck a bullish note on Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) and its recently separated consumer-health unit, Kenvue (KVUE).