Stocks making the biggest moves after hours: Ambarella, Box, HP and more

The Hewlett-Packard Co. logo is displayed on the window of an electronics store in New York.

Here are the stocks making notable moves after the closing bell on Tuesday, May 30.

Ambarella — The chip stock fell 12% in extended trading after Ambarella gave second-quarter revenue guidance of $60 million to $64 million, below the $67.2 million expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv. The fall came despite Ambarella reporting a smaller-than-expected adjusted loss in the first quarter.

Box — Shares of Box rose 3% in extended trading after the cloud company beat estimates in its fiscal first quarter. Box reported 32 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $252 million of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv had penciled in 27 cents in earnings per share on $249 million of revenue.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise — Shares of the technology services company fell 4% postmarket after HP Enterprise posted mixed results in its fiscal second quarter. The company reported 52 cents in adjusted earnings per share on $6.97 billion of revenue. Analysts surveyed by Refinitiv were expecting just 48 cents per share but $7.31 billion of revenue.

HP Inc. — The tech hardware stock dipped about 2% in extended trading after a mixed fiscal second quarter report. HP reported 80 cents in adjusted earnings per share, four cents above estimates. However, HP's $12.91 billion in revenue was below the $13.07 billion expected by analysts, according to Refinitiv.