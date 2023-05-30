Top 5 trending summer travel destinations in the U.S. 2023—Florida didn't make the list

Money might be tight, but people are still traveling, according to a recent American Express Travel survey. 78% of respondents see leisure travel as an important budget priority.

In April, American Express Travel released its ranking of the top summer destinations in the U.S. for 2023.



The report ranked the cities based on an online poll conducted between February 3-11, 2023, among 3,000 travelers with a household income of at least $70,000 and who typically travel by air at least once a year.

"Nothing inspires curiosity more than planning a trip, and the destinations our Card Members are visiting this summer certainly fit the wanderlust bill," Audrey Hendley, President of Amex Travel, tells CNBC Make It.



"The top summer destinations offer something for every type of traveler."

Pop culture is a big driver for travelers booking trips, according to American Express Travel. 64% of respondents say they have been inspired to travel to a destination after seeing it featured on a TV show, news source, or movie.

Word-of-mouth recommendations remain strong across all age groups, but Gen Z and millennials, specifically, are also heavily influenced by social media.



46% of Gen-Z and Millennial respondents say they have been inspired to travel to a destination because of Instagram and 29% of all respondents say they have been inspired to travel to destinations in 2023 because of TikTok.

61% of younger travelers say they have chosen a destination because it looks great in photos and videos.