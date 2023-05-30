We are trimming a couple of our tech stocks that have been riding the wave of AI

Shortly after the opening bell, we will sell 25 shares of Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) at roughly $131 and 25 shares of Meta Platforms (META) at roughly $267.40. Following the trades, Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust will own 290 shares of AMD, decreasing its weighting to 1.37% from 1.49%, and 405 shares of Meta Platforms, decreasing its weighting to 3.96% from 4.19%. We're trimming a couple tech stocks that are riding the artificial intelligence wave. Admittedly, these are tough sales because the tech/AI stocks are the only group working in the current market. Investment dollars continue to concentrate around a select handful of stocks levered to AI, and it's hard to say when the gains will slow down. However, many of these tech names have had such a big run in such a short period that we believe it is disciplined to take some stock off. We are big believers that the AI revolution is real. But the moves that have been made in some of the largest tech companies in the world and the semis have us a little concerned that some stock prices have gotten ahead of the near term revenue and profit contribution from AI. To balance our short-term reservations against our long-term positive outlooks, we think it is prudent to not chase the rally and instead lighten up a little. For Advanced Micro Devices (AMD): While we remain upbeat about the role the company's MI300 will have in the broader generative AI build out, the stock has rallied roughly 60% to $130 per share as of Tuesday morning from about $82 after selling off on earnings. AMD is a small position of ours, but it is best to take a little off due to the move of this magnitude. With this sale, we'll realize a gain of roughly 11% on stock purchased in January and April of 2022. As for Meta Platforms (META), the stock is up more than 115% year to date and this will be our first time trimming our position into this magnificent run. This will remain a large position because the stock isn't expensive: It currently trades at roughly 20 times earnings per share over the next twelve months on accelerated revenue and earnings growth thanks to cost cutting efforts and improved monetization. This sale will lock in a gain of around 300% on stock purchased in June 2014. (Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust is long AMD and META. See here for a full list of the stocks.) As a subscriber to the CNBC Investing Club with Jim Cramer, you will receive a trade alert before Jim makes a trade. Jim waits 45 minutes after sending a trade alert before buying or selling a stock in his charitable trust's portfolio. If Jim has talked about a stock on CNBC TV, he waits 72 hours after issuing the trade alert before executing the trade. THE ABOVE INVESTING CLUB INFORMATION IS SUBJECT TO OUR TERMS AND CONDITIONS AND PRIVACY POLICY , TOGETHER WITH OUR DISCLAIMER . NO FIDUCIARY OBLIGATION OR DUTY EXISTS, OR IS CREATED, BY VIRTUE OF YOUR RECEIPT OF ANY INFORMATION PROVIDED IN CONNECTION WITH THE INVESTING CLUB. NO SPECIFIC OUTCOME OR PROFIT IS GUARANTEED.

Wong Yu Liang | Moment | Getty Images