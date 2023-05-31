Hong Kong stocks enter bear market territory as China reopening optimism continues to fade

People wearing face masks crossing a street at Hong Kong's Wan Chai district on Feb. 16, 2021. Zhang Wei | China News Service | Getty Images

The Hang Seng Tech index has already fallen by more than 25% from its January peak. That's a stark contrast to the reopening optimism that had once driven Asia-Pacific's benchmark MSCI Asia Pacific index to a bull market. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index, which measures the performance of the 50 largest and most liquid mainland Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong, has also retreated by more than 21% from its January peak. Analysts had initially expected China's economy to recover faster and earlier than expected, but that view quickly faded after the country continued to deliver disappointing economic data. The latest factory activity reading for China came in at 48.8, below the 50-mark that separates growth from contraction — and missing the 49.4 estimate from a Reuters poll.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a May 17 report that a weak reading in that manufacturing measure "has been a solid precursor to policy easing." Economists told CNBC that a disappointing rebound could lead to more government stimulus ahead. "If growth does not accelerate sufficiently to narrow the output gap, social stability risk may rise and eventually trigger more meaningful stimulus," Morgan Stanley analysts wrote in the note. The National Bureau of Statistics noted the purchasing managers' index for large manufacturers came in at 50, while that of smaller manufacturers was lower. The index for services activity remained in expansionary territory at 54.5, but marked a second-straight month of decline.

Demand a major concern