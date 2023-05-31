JPMorgan rejects claim that Dimon and Staley discussed Epstein: 'We believe this is false'

In this article JPM Follow your favorite stocks CREATE FREE ACCOUNT

Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive officer of JPMorgan Chase & Co., during a Senate Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs Committee hearing in Washington, D.C., US, on Thursday, Sept. 22, 2022. Al Drago | Bloomberg | Getty Images

JPMorgan Chase on Wednesday rejected allegations cited in a new report that CEO Jamie Dimon for years discussed the bank's then-customer Jeffrey Epstein — a sex predator — with Jes Staley, who at the time was a top JPMorgan executive. "We believe this is false. There is no evidence that any such communications ever occurred — nothing in the voluminous number of documents reviewed and nothing in the nearly dozen depositions taken, including that of our own CEO," JPMorgan spokeswoman Patricia Wexler said in a statement to CNBC. "The one person who claims this to be true is currently accused of horrific acts and dishonesty – and hasn't been deposed," Wexler said, referring to Staley.

Wexler's comments came hours after The Wall Street Journal published an article saying that Staley, in legal documents, said that for years he communicated with Dimon about JPMorgan's business with Epstein. Epstein was a client of the bank from 1998 to 2013, keeping hundreds of millions of dollars on deposit in multiple accounts. "In the documents, Staley said that Dimon communicated with him when Epstein was arrested in 2006 and in 2008 when Epstein pleaded guilty" to a sex crime in Florida, The Journal reported. "Staley also said that Dimon communicated with him various times about whether to maintain Epstein as a client through 2012," according to The Journal. Epstein served more than a year in jail for the Florida conviction of soliciting sex from a minor, a case that was widely reported at the time. The Journal also reported that it had seen documents indicating that Dimon and Staley had a meeting scheduled with Epstein on March 2, 2010. JPMorgan told that newspaper that Dimon did not attend that meeting, and that it was not on the CEO's calendar. Dimon was deposed on Friday for two civil lawsuits in U.S. District Court in Manhattan against the bank accusing JPMorgan of enabling and financially benefitting from sex trafficking by Epstein.

