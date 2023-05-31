Autos

EV maker Lucid announces $3 billion raise from Saudi public wealth fund and stock offering

thumbnail
John Rosevear@in/jrosevear@john__rosevear
WATCH LIVE
Key Points
  • Luxury EV maker Lucid said that it's raising about $3 billion via a new stock offering.
  • About $1.8 billion of that will come from a private placement with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund, which owns about 60% of the automaker.

In this article

In an aerial view, a sign is posted on the exterior of Lucid headquarters on March 29, 2023 in Newark, California. Electric vehicle maker Lucid announced plans to lay off 1,300 workers, 18 percent of its workforce, as part of a restructuring plan. 
Justin Sullivan | Getty Images

Lucid Group said on Wednesday that it is raising about $3 billion through a new equity offering, with the majority coming from the Saudi fund that controls the luxury electric-vehicle maker.

Shares of the company fell more than 6% after hours.

related investing news

Nvidia shares pull back after recent surge. Here’s what the pros have to say
CNBC Pro
Nvidia shares pull back after recent surge. Here’s what the pros have to say
an hour ago
This under-the-radar real estate stock could be a winner of the A.I. boom
CNBC Pro
This under-the-radar real estate stock could be a winner of the A.I. boom
7 hours ago
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Nvidia, Tesla, Ford, Wayfair, Coinbase, Disney, PayPal & more
CNBC Pro
Here are Tuesday's biggest analyst calls: Nvidia, Tesla, Ford, Wayfair, Coinbase, Disney, PayPal & more
a day ago

Lucid said that about $1.8 billion of the total will come from a private placement of stock with Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF). The remainder will be raised through a public offering of new shares that commenced Wednesday, the company said.

The PIF owns about 60.5% of Lucid. The new funding round is structured to keep its stake at the same level.

Lucid said it will use the new cash for "general corporate purposes," including capital expenditures and working capital.

Lucid had about $3.4 billion in cash and about $700 million in available credit lines as of March 31, according to its most recent report.