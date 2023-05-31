Ukraine war live updates: Drones attack Russian oil refineries; Medvedev says British officials aiding Ukraine can be military targets

Drone attacks on Russian soil continued into their second day, with reported strikes on two oil refineries roughly 50 miles from Russia's highly important Black Sea oil export terminals, local authorities said.

The strikes come just a day after drone attacks in Moscow that damaged buildings and prompted the Kremlin to say it reserves the right to take "severe measures" in response.

Meanwhile, several people have been killed in shelling in the central and eastern Ukrainian regions of Dnipropetrovsk and Russian-occupied Luhansk, according to local officials.