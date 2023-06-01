Boeing further delays first Starliner astronaut mission after discovering more issues

Boeing employees work on the company's Starliner capsule on Jan. 19, 2023, in preparation for the first crew flight test.

Boeing is further delaying the first crewed launch of its Starliner spacecraft after discovering additional issues with the capsule, the company announced alongside NASA on Thursday.

The Starliner crew flight test was previously scheduled for July 21, carrying a pair of NASA astronauts to the International Space Station.

"We've decided to stand down the preparation for the CFT mission in order to correct these problems," Boeing VP and Starliner manager Mark Nappi said during a press conference.

Nappi noted that the discussion to delay the launch went to "the top levels of Boeing," with CEO Dave Calhoun involved.

Starliner's first crewed flight has been delayed multiple times, with Boeing previously targeting April before it moved the mission to July. A new flight target is pending, NASA and Boeing said on Thursday.

The company has been developing its Starliner spacecraft under NASA's Commercial Crew Program, having won nearly $5 billion in contracts to build the capsule. Boeing's program competes with Elon Musk's SpaceX, the latter which is poised to finish all six of its originally contracted NASA missions before the former flies its first.

Boeing was once seen as evenly matched with SpaceX in the race to launch NASA astronauts, but fell behind due to development setbacks.

Due to the delays, and the fixed-cost nature of its NASA contract, Boeing has accrued $833 million in losses over more than two years on the Starliner program.