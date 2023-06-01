CNN's new COO hire underscores bond between CEO Chris Licht and WBD boss David Zaslav

CNN CEO Chris Licht is about to get some help running his news network from a longtime close confidant of Warner Bros. Discovery chief executive officer David Zaslav.

Licht has hired David Leavy as CNN's new chief operating officer, the company announced Thursday. Leavy is Warner Bros. Discovery's chief corporate affairs officer and has worked closely with Zaslav for more than 15 years. Licht took over as CNN's CEO in April 2022.

The move appears to give Zaslav an added window into what's going on at CNN. Licht has drawn increasing scrutiny from his own employees amid falling ratings and questionable decision-making.

Reporters and staffers openly criticized Licht's decision to air a Donald Trump town hall with legions of screaming fans last month. Licht has since acknowledged production issues with the production while standing behind the decision to broadcast a live Trump town hall.

Placing Leavy next to Licht could be seen as a proxy for Zaslav. And, bringing in an executive who has served as a consigliere to Zaslav for more than a decade suggests there are a few boundaries or secrets between Licht and Zaslav.

Leavy's hiring was actually Licht's idea, not Zaslav's, according to people familiar with the matter. Leavy had been helping Licht find a COO for CNN, acting as a sounding board for candidates. CNN initially made an offer to a female news executive, said the people, who asked not to be named because the discussions were private. But Licht wanted someone to start immediately, and that executive was still under contract at her current position.