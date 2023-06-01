Cramer's Lightning Round: Gold is great, stick with Franco-Nevada

Stock Chart Icon Stock chart icon MP Materials' year-to-date stock performance.

MP Materials : "Oh, MP Materials. It's trading with the car companies, they're not doing well — and it's also, by the way, I mean, when you look at it, there's been big inside selling, I don't like that. My bottom line is that MP Materials is still a good company, but it's not a great stock."

American Express : "American Express is benefiting from the fact that when people stay at home, they got at night. That's what they do, when they work at home, they go out at night, and that's why leisure is so big, and travel is still booming, as we know from all the airlines."

Franco-Nevada : "I believe that you should have 10% of your portfolio in gold to hedge against everything else, and I think Franco-Nevada is an excellent yield play, and it's a royalty trust. I like it very, very much, I would be a buyer."

Clearfield : "Very tough, very competitive market. I don't like that market, I'd rather see Nvidia, even under 700."

