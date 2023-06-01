Investing in Space: Virgin Galactic still has a big hurdle to clear for commercial service
Overview: Virgin Galactic's turning point
For years, it's been months away.
After Virgin Galactic last week flew its final developmental spaceflight, which it crowned successful, it'd be easy to think the space tourism company is at a turning point. It's finally going to begin commercial flights, aspiring to fly its first ticketed passengers.
But the Virgin Galactic story is not about its first operational spaceflight, as long-awaited as that may be. It's about cadence – how quickly the company can safely ramp up the rate it launches commercial spaceflights.
Space tourism is filled with mystique and wonder, and the relevant finances are no exception. For example, we still don't know for sure how much a private SpaceX trip to orbit goes for, and Elon Musk's company has completed three of those already. But thanks to Virgin Galactic's status as a public company, the money math is all out there in the open. And once again, it's all about cadence.
For now Virgin Galactic has one spacecraft, VSS Unity. CEO Michael Colglazier believes it will take a couple flights before the company hits a monthly cadence with that vehicle. Its second spacecraft, VSS Imagine, was effectively sidelined late last year, so it's unclear when, or if, that will enter service. Colglazier has emphasized that Virgin Galactic's resources are focused on developing its next-generation, "Delta" class spacecraft – yet those aren't expected to begin flying passengers until 2026.
So, the math. Virgin Galactic sold about 600 tickets at $250,000 or less, representing the majority of its total reservations. Virgin Galactic has at most flown three passengers at a time, in addition to its chief astronaut trainer, Beth Moses, on its Unity test flights. Flying without Moses or another company guide would free up an additional seat, but still leaves Virgin Galactic with anywhere from 150 to 200 Unity flights-worth of customers to strap in before it gets to those paying its higher rate of $450,000-plus-per-seat.
Even in an optimistic scenario where Virgin Galactic gets Unity to a monthly flight cadence with four passengers each by the end of this year, that's roughly 25 or so flights, or $25 million, by the time a Delta spacecraft enters service. That's leaps and bounds more than the company has generated since its founding in 2004. But it won't do much to dent the more than $100 million a quarter the company is losing in the meantime.
Yes, Virgin Galactic has nearly $900 million in cash and securities to continue to cover losses in the meantime. But those funds will be running low, with not much revenue to replace it, by the time the oh-so-critical Delta enters service under the current timeline.
Colglazier has described Delta as "the economic engine" for Virgin Galactic, estimating revenue of over $2.7 million per flight. The spacecraft will be able to pay off its construction cost within six months if it's flying weekly, he's said. But the company needs to get it flying first, and the years of delays in Unity's development don't necessarily bode well.
And there's another, albeit speculative, wrinkle: At what point does the mystique and wonder, of flying on a rocket-powered spaceplane and spending a couple minutes in weightlessness, wear off? Granted, at least a couple million high-net worth individuals are currently very interested in paying for such a service. But a half-a-million-dollar seat to space may seem less worthwhile after a few thousand people have already been. An imperfect but helpful comparison is the grueling, roughly $50,000 experience of summiting Mount Everest. More than 6,000 people have done that, and the endeavor is overcrowded – not fading.
Virgin Galactic's turning point, therefore, is not flying its first passengers. It's flying the 50th, 100th and 1,000th. And we've seen just how hard that can be, as Blue Origin's New Shepard remains grounded, despite multiple successful crew flights, after a cargo launch's failure. Until any suborbital space tourism company can achieve consistency, the business model doesn't add up.
What's up
- NASA monitoring Boeing's work on Starliner, as safety panel raises skepticism over readiness for July crew launch. The Aerospace Safety Advisory Panel urged the agency not to rush into the first Starliner crew flight, asking NASA to take a "deep look" at remaining technical issues. The agency then gave an update on the issues it is monitoring, including work on valves, tape and parachutes. – NASA / SpaceNews
- SpaceX returns Axiom's Ax-2 crew after eight days on the ISS, completing the second private spaceflight for Axiom. – Axiom Space
- Record 17 people in orbit simultaneously, boosted by Ax-2 and Chinese missions: For a short time, the population of humans in space reached a new record of 17 representing five nationalities, topping the prior record of 14 set in 2021. – Spaceflight Now
- NASA audit finds SLS engines and boosters are $6 billion over budget, and years behind: In the latest critical report on the giant rocket, the agency's Inspector General found that Aerojet Rocketdyne's conversion of Space Shuttle-era RS-25 engines, as well as Northrop Grumman's production of the SLS solid rocket boosters, are suffering from severe cost-overruns. – NASA OIG
- China targets human moon landing by 2030: The country's human spaceflight agency stated its goal to send Chinese astronauts to the lunar surface by the end of the decade, with a test flight planned for 2027. – SpaceNews
- Census of asteroids near Earth finds 'at least 20' worth studying for collision risk, according to researchers from NASA and the University of Colorado Boulder. The census looked at hundreds of asteroids orbiting near Earth under the criteria of which ones may pose a threat over the next 1,000 years. – CU Boulder
- SpaceX launches 37th mission of the year, with the company delivering another 52 Starlink satellites to orbit. The launch also represented the 14th mission for that Falcon 9 booster. – SpaceX
- Rocket Lab's Electron launches final set of of NASA's TROPICS satellites, which will monitor hurricane storm formation and intensity. – Rocket Lab
- Japanese ispace says software caused lunar landing failure, saying the spacecraft miscalculated its altitude above the moon's surface in the final moments. But ispace said the Mission 1 failure has had "no impact" on sales contracts for its next two missions. – Read more
- Texas signs bill to spend $350 million on 'Space Commission' over two years: The state's legislature passed a bill that would create and fund the commission, with Texas aiming to benefit by drawing more investment and facilities from space companies. – SpaceRef
- Blue Origin further expanding in Huntsville, Alabama, with a third addition to its rocket engine facilities. Jeff Bezos' company purchased about 15 acres, with plans to add about 400,000 square feet of real estate to its existing 600,000 square feet. – AL.com
- Sierra Space powers on Dream Chaser for the first time, representing a key test of the spaceplane as the company prepares for its first launch. – Sierra Space
- DARPA rolls out initiative to help companies work on classified programs, called 'Bridges.' – SpaceNews
- Space Force sets up three new 'Delta' locations and STARCOM headquarters, with the latter "Space Training and Readiness Command" to be established at Patrick Space Force Base in Florida. The three new command centers are Space Delta 10 "for doctrine and wargaming" at Patrick, Space Delta 11 "for ranges and aggressors" at Kirtland Air Force Base in New Mexico, and Space Delta 12 "for test and evaluation" at Schriever Space Force Base in Colorado. – Space Force
Industry maneuvers
- L3 Harris wins $80.8 million Air Force contract for satellite communications testing: The three year contract will see the company attempt to connect to military platforms through satellites in multiple orbits, under a program called Defense Experimentation Using Commercial Space Internet (DEUCSI). – SpaceNews
- Northrop Grumman wins $45 million Space Force launch contract, to use a Minotaur 4 rocket to deploy the military's EO/IR EWS small weather satellite in 2025. – SpaceNews
- Satellite imagery company Pixxel raises $36 million from Google, as well as existing investors Radical Ventures, Lightspeed, Blue Ventures, Sparta and more. The startup plans to use the funds to further its plans to launch six satellites next year and another 18 by 2025. – Pixxel
- Rocket Lab wins contract to launch test satellite for Telesat, with the LEO 3 satellite scheduled to fly on an Electron rocket in the third quarter. – Rocket Lab
- Korean satellite signs with Arianespace for launch on Vega C rocket: The European launcher announced it will launch the imagery satellite Kompsat-6 for the Korea Aerospace Research Institute in December 2024. – Arianespace
- Orbit Fab buying Impulse Space's orbital vehicle for in-space refueling demonstration: The test, funded under a Space Force contract, will see Orbit Fab use Impulse's Mira orbital servicing vehicle as a platform for the flight scheduled for 2025. – SpaceNews
- Momentus signs contract with Arizona-based Lunasonde, to deliver the latter's technology demonstration satellite, known as Picacho, to orbit later this year. – Momentus
- NASA requests proposals for crew lunar rover, for use starting by the Artemis 5 missions. Called the "next-generation LTV," or Lunar Terrain vehicle, the agency asked for the rover to be capable of carrying two astronauts as well as a robotic arm for exploration purposes. – NASA
- BlackSky partners with energy intel company SynMax to monitor U.S. coal power, with the satellite imagery company to monitor more than 100 powerplants. – BlackSky
- Spire wins contract from Navidium to provide ship tracking, with the latter software company using the satellite data to train algorithms to glean information about the routes and positions of maritime vessels. – Spire
- BlackSky renews contract for international defense customer, the identity of which was unnamed. The company did not specify the contract's value, saying only that it is a "multimillion dollar renewal." – BlackSky
Market movers
- Jefferies believes laser specialist Mynaric could be a $1 billion company in five years, citing the market growth in both space- and air-based demand for communications systems. After a meeting with Mynaric leadership, Jefferies notes that the company's order backlog has grown from 10 terminals a year ago to 350 terminals today. The firm has a buy rating on Mynaric's stock, with a $12 price target. – Jefferies
- Bank of America downgrades Terran Orbital stock, in a rare move of dropping the firm's outlook on the company from buy to underperform. Bank of America raised concerns over Terran Orbital's limited customer base and waning liquidity. – CNBC
- Jefferies says Rocket Lab values Virgin Orbit assets at $100 million, which the company got for a cut rate deal of $16 million in the former rocket builder's bankruptcy auction. Jefferies, which recently met with Rocket Lab management, also said the company has not signed customers for its coming Neutron rocket to avoid giving discounts on launch pricing. – Read more
- Viasat completes $7.3 billion acquisition of U.K. based Inmarsat: After clearing regulatory hurdles, Viasat closed the deal – Viasat
Boldly going
- Startup True Anomaly hires trio of directors, with Katie Wall joining as Director of Government Affairs from Virgin Orbit, Valerie Vasquez as Director of Strategic Business Development from SandboxAQ, and Kristin Quinn Cody as Director of Communications, also from SandboxAQ. – True Anomaly
- Martin Coates named CEO of U.K. rocket company Orbex, after the sudden departure of prior chief executive Chris Larmour. Coates was previously a managing director at Agrantec Limited, a food tracking company. – The Northern Times
On the horizon
- June 3: SpaceX's Falcon 9 launches CRS-28 cargo mission for NASA from Florida.