Jim Cramer names his 'Magnificent Seven' stocks that are the real deal

Sick of hearing about the soaring highs of the market's tech giants? CNBC's Jim Cramer is too, but he told investors on Thursday it's important to stick with these "Magnificent Seven" winning stocks, even if it feels a little tiresome.

Referencing the eponymous 1960 Western — in which a group of seven gunfighters tries to save a village from bandits — Cramer pointed out the seven best stocks that he thinks are guaranteed winners, managing to come out on top despite this year's torrential market upsets.

Cramer dubbed these tech-focused seven stocks "all-pro": Apple , up 37% this year so far, Microsoft , which is up 38%, Nvidia , up 159%, Amazon , up 44%, Meta , up 120%, Tesla , up 66%, and Alphabet , up by 39%.

"What are we supposed to do? Challenge all seven gunfighters? And somehow blast them to kingdom come?" Cramer asked. "Bad idea—they deal in lead and you don't want to be their competitor."

Cramer stressed that these companies' success is no accident. He pointed to Apple's consistently high customer satisfaction rate, Microsoft's success in the face of the tech industry's slow down as well as its $10 billion on the money bet about Chat GPT. Meta was right about AI, he continued, and Nvidia, too — securing an enormous supply of essential graphics cards that boosted its quarter guidance by $4 billion. Alphabet is also in the AI game, he said, and Tesla is seeing high profits in the U.S., Europe and China by selling cars that are high-quality and relatively low cost.

"Do you want to own the petrified villagers in the Dow, or would you rather stick with what's winning—the Magnificent Seven?" Cramer said. "Remember, you don't want to wait for the villagers to turn things around, but you bet on the actual gunfighters."