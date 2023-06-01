Wage hikes may have been a key driver of inflation. They may now be fueling mass layoffs

Central bank officials around the world have said taming inflation is their top priority, but rising prices have turned out to be stickier than originally expected.

The U.S. economy saw a pickup in inflation that began in 2021 amid pandemic-induced supply chain issues. But the current inflation story seems to be more about services than demand constraints.

A worker shortage contributed to pushing wages and prices higher. Some workers have seen big pay increases since the second half of 2020. This led to record job openings and high turnover as people job hopped for more money and the unemployment rate declined sharply.

"Typically in inflationary periods, wages don't keep up, and it's the price of goods that are going up more than the cost of labor," said Laura Veldkamp, Cooperman professor of finance and economics at Columbia Business School. "But this is an unusual episode where it seems like right now the main driver of inflation is actually labor costs, and what that means actually is that workers are gaining."

But there are signs that wage growth is cooling, especially as layoffs have skyrocketed nearly fivefold in 2023 across some industries.