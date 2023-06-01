Moscow does not have a 'veto against NATO enlargement,' NATO's Stoltenberg says

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a press conference to present the next North Atlantic Council (NAC) Ministers of Foreign Affairs meeting at the NATO headquarters in Brussels on April 3, 2023. Kenzo Tribouillard | AFP | Getty Images

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that all NATO allies agree that Russia cannot prevent Ukraine's eventual membership of the military alliance. Speaking to reporters ahead of an informal meeting of NATO foreign ministers in Oslo, Stoltenberg said all allies agreed that "NATO's door is open for new members." "All allies also agree that Ukraine will become a member of the alliance, and all allies agree that it is for the NATO allies and Ukraine to decide when Ukraine becomes a member," he said. "It is not for Moscow to have a veto against NATO enlargement, but most importantly, all allies agree that the most urgent and important task now is to ensure that Ukraine prevails as a sovereign, independent nation. President [Vladimir] Putin and Russia must not win this war." Stoltenberg also called for action beyond the end of the Russia-Ukraine war to guarantee Ukraine's security, in order to ensure that "history doesn't repeat itself" and that the "pattern of Russian aggression against Ukraine" comes to an end.

watch now

Long-term support for Ukraine will be discussed at the Thursday meeting in Oslo, but Stoltenberg expects a multi-year plan to align Ukraine with NATO standards and protocols to be established at the formal July summit in Vilnius, Lithuania. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy welcomed Stoltenberg's support and reiterated that Ukraine is hoping to receive a formal NATO invitation to join. "What is very important is our future in the EU and Ukraine is ready to be in NATO, we are waiting for when NATO will be ready to host and to see and to have Ukraine," he told reporters outside of the European Political Community (EPC) Summit in Moldova on Thursday. "I think security guarantees are very important, not only for Ukraine, [but] for our neighbors, for Moldova, because of the Russian aggression in Ukraine and potential aggression for other parts of Europe." Asked about the potential end of the war, Zelenskyy said conflict will only cease if Ukraine wins, adding that "Russia can stop this war earlier, they can go out to their independent territory from our territory."

watch now