Senate votes to repeal Biden's student loan forgiveness plan. White House warns Biden will veto

A GOP-led effort to overturn President Joe Biden's sweeping student loan forgiveness plan passed the Senate on Thursday. Biden is expected to veto the action.

Biden's plan to cancel up to $20,000 in student debt for tens of millions of Americans is already on hold as the Supreme Court debates its validity.

The measure, which already passed the House along party lines last week, would also nullify the pause on student loan payments. That stay on bills has been in effect for over three years.

The White House has said it would veto an effort by Congress to overturn its forgiveness plan.

As a result, experts say borrowers have little to worry about.

"It's not going anywhere," said higher education expert Mark Kantrowitz, of the measure. "It's basically a form of political posturing to appeal to their base."

