Stock futures inch higher as Wall Street eyes May jobs report: Live updates
Stock futures inched higher in overnight trading as traders looked ahead to Friday's May jobs report.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 42 points, or 0.13%, while S&P 500 futures added 0.1%. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.13%.
Lululemon shares popped 13% after the bell on strong results and a guidance boost, while MongoDB surged 22% on a blowout forecast.
Stocks kicked off the new trading month on a positive note. The S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite gained 0.99% and 1.28%, respectively, to settle at their highest levels since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average added 153.3 points, or 0.47%.
Overarching debt ceiling concerns eased on Thursday. The House passed the Fiscal Responsibility Act in a 314-117 vote late Wednesday, just days before the June 5 deadline set by U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen. Fear that the U.S. may default on its obligations if lawmakers failed to reach an agreement rattled some investors earlier in the week.
"I do think markets were pretty savvy this time: They kind of priced in some sort of resolution, but because we're taking a tail risk off the table," said Mona Mahajan, senior investment strategist at Edward Jones. "We're getting a bit of relief here today."
Investors may also be finding some solace in the likelihood of very limited economic impact from the recent debt ceiling fiasco and a cap on spending that appears unlikely to weigh on economic growth in a "meaningful way," she added.
With much of the debt ceiling drama in the rear-view mirror, investor attention pivots toward Friday's jobs report. Recent data paints a strong labor market despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hiking plan, with more than 80% of the prints since January 2022 surpassing estimates.
Economists surveyed by Dow Jones expect that growth eased in May over the previous month, with 190,000 jobs added versus the 253,000 gained in April. That would mark the lowest monthly gain since December 2020.
As the week draws to a close, both the S&P and Nasdaq are on track to finish with modest gains of 0.37% and 0.97%. The Dow sits 0.1% lower for the week as of Thursday's close.
SentinelOne craters on guidance cut
SentinelOne shares plummeted more than 35% in extended trading after the cybersecurity provider cut its revenue guidance and reported mixed quarterly results.
The company reported a smaller-than-expected loss per share for the first quarter, but posted revenue that came in slightly below Wall Street's projections, according to FactSet.
SentinelOne slashed its full-year outlook, saying that it now expects revenue to range between $590 million and $600 million, versus its prior guidance of $631 million to $640 million. Analysts polled by FactSet had projected revenue of $637.1 million for the year.
— Samantha Subin
MongoDB, Five Below among stocks making the biggest moves
These are some of the stocks making the most significant moves after the bell:
MongoDB — Shares of MongoDB jumped 23%. The data developer platform posted blowout guidance. MongoDB anticipates revenue in the second quarter will range between $388 million and $392 million, compared to analysts' forecasts of $362 million, per Refinitiv. MongoDB beat on top and bottom lines in its latest quarterly report.
Five Below — Shares of the discount store chain jumped 5% in extended trading. Five Below posted earnings of 67 cents per share, while analysts polled by Refinitiv estimated earnings of 63 cents a share. However, Five Below posted revenue of $726 million, compared with Wall Street's forecast of $728 million. Second-quarter guidance was also short of analysts' expectations.
PagerDuty — Shares of the digital operations management company slumped more than 14% after the bell. PagerDuty reported adjusted earnings per share that beat Wall Street's estimates, but issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance.
— Samantha Subin
Individual investors dialed back bond allocations in May, but stepped up their equity exposure
In May, investors pruned some of their exposure to fixed income, according to data from the American Association of Individual Investors.
Allocations toward bonds and bond funds decreased by 0.9 percentage points to 14.8% last month. It marked a decline from the 26-month high set in April 2023, the association found.
Meanwhile, investors added to their equity holdings. Exposure to stocks and stock funds inched up by 0.9 percentage points to 65.2%. They also built their cash cushion, raising allocations to cash by 0.1 percentage points to 20%.
— Darla Mercado
Lululemon pops on earnings, guidance lift
Lululemon shares surged more than 13% after the bell on strong earnings that beat Wall Street's expectations and a boosted full-year outlook.
The athletics apparel retailer posted earnings of $2.28 a share on $2 billion in revenue. Analysts polled by Refinitiv had anticipated EPS of $1.98 on revenue of $1.93 billion.
Revenue grew 24% over the year-ago period. Lululemon lifted its full-year revenue guidance as it benefitted in part from improving freight costs and growth in China.
The company said it now expects full-year revenue in the range of $9.44 billion and $9.51 billion. That's up from the previous range of $9.31 billion and $9.41 billion and above Wall Street's $9.37 billion forecast, according to Refinitiv. Profit expectations also exceeded consensus estimates.
— Samantha Subin
Stock futures open slightly higher on Thursday evening
Stock futures inched higher on Thursday evening.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 38 points, or 0.11%, while S&P 500 futures added 0.09%. Nasdaq-100 futures rose 0.14%.
— Samantha Subin