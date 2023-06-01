UAE oil chief is ‘the perfect person’ to lead UN climate talks, COP28 director general says

The UAE will host the COP28 climate summit from Nov. 30 through to Dec. 12.

The director general of COP28 on Thursday defended the appointment of oil executive Sultan al-Jaber, describing the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company CEO as the "perfect person" to lead the climate talks.

The UAE, the third-largest oil-producing member of the OPEC alliance, will host the COP28 climate summit from Nov. 30 through to Dec. 12.

Al-Jaber, who in January was selected to lead the summit, serves as the UAE's climate envoy, the government's minister of industry and technology, and the head of ADNOC — one of the world's largest oil and gas companies.

His appointment as president-designate of COP28 — the world's biggest international climate conference — provoked a furious backlash from climate activists and civil society groups, with many calling on al-Jaber to relinquish his role as ADNOC CEO, saying it represents a clear conflict of interest with his COP28 position.

Last week, more than 130 U.S. and European lawmakers sent a letter to President Joe Biden, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, and the U.N. to voice their "profound concern" about the potential for private sector polluters "to exert undue influence" on the summit.

"We urge you to advocate for the United Arab Emirates to withdraw the appointment of al-Jaber, head of the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company, as President-designate of COP28," the letter said.

Signatories of the letter included U.S. Senators Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., as well as a host of leftist EU lawmakers.

Asked by CNBC's Dan Murphy to respond to the calls to remove al-Jaber as president-designate of the summit, COP28 Director General Majid al-Suwaidi said: "This is a discussion that we've seen a lot in the media. I think that, first of all, it's a small group of lawmakers — and what's unfortunate is that they're not coming forward with the solutions to the climate problem."

"As the UAE we've been really focused on how do we deliver the results we need for COP28 and I know that Dr. Sultan is the perfect person to do that. Dr. Sultan has a long track record as our climate champion."