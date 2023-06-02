93% of CEOs are preparing for a recession—here's what it means for you

If you've followed financial headlines over the past few months, it seems like everyone with an MBA thinks a recession is coming. Economists peg the odds that a recession will occur in the next 12 months at 61%, according to the most recent Wall Street Journal poll. That's no guarantee, but if you heard there was a 6 in 10 chance your house would flood, you'd at least start packing up the basement, right? That's what corporate CEOs are doing. Some 93% of them report that they're preparing for a recession over the next 12 to 18 months, per a recent survey from the Conference Board. Investors, however, don't seem to have gotten the memo, as the S&P 500 index is up more than 10% so far in 2023. It's just another data point in an economy that's in a profoundly strange and confusing place. Although many think the economy is heading for a downturn, we still have strong employment, robust consumer spending and a rising stock market. "To say that this is a unique cycle is stating the obvious, but in terms of the nature of where we are in the cycle, there really is no historical comparison," says Liz Ann Sonders, managing director and chief investment strategist at Charles Schwab. Here's what she and other pros make of the current economic climate, and how they say you should consider preparing for what lies ahead.

Making sense of a confusing economy

The definition of a recession is loose, but generally, economists define it was two consecutive quarters of negative growth in the economy. Generally, a recession is accompanied by high unemployment, a dip in consumer spending and a drawdown in the stock market. The official arbiter of recessions, the National Bureau of Economic Research defines a recession as "a significant decline in economic activity that is spread across the economy and lasts more than a few months." A decline in economic activity is exactly what the Federal Reserve wants. Over the past year and change, the central bank has rapidly raised short-term interest rates as part of an effort to cool the economy and, in turn, tamp down rampant inflation. But the Fed is walking a tightrope. Slow things down too much, and the economy could tip into a recession. So far, an economy-wide downturn hasn't happened yet. But some things feel distinctly recession-like. Maybe you've caught news that high-profile companies have conducted mass layoffs of late. Or seen headlines heralding the largest bank failures since 2008. Or maybe you've noticed that the yield curve has long been inverted — a classic recession indicator. Meanwhile, other aspects of the economy, such as a low unemployment rate and robust consumer spending, indicate all systems go. The mixed signals can be chalked up to what economists describe as "rolling recessions." "Many of the businesses that launched us out of the Covid recession have since gone into their own recession," says Sonders. Put broadly and simply, during the shutdowns, the service side of the economy wasn't available, so consumers flocked to goods. Once things opened back up, consumers returned to services, leaving some of the pandemic beneficiaries — single-family homes, consumer goods, work-from-home companies — in the dust. "We've had recessions in those pockets of the economy, but offsetting strength in services," Sonders says. "We've seen strength and weakness roll through the economy, thereby not having the bottom all fall out at once."

How to prepare for what comes next