Asia-Pacific markets rose as investors pivot toward U.S. May jobs report

LIVE UPDATES
This is CNBC's live blog covering Asia-Pacific markets.
Asia-Pacific shares rose as traders look ahead to the U.S. May jobs report.
In Australia, the S&P/ASX 200 climbed 0.25% in its first hour of trade.
The Kospi added 0.66% as South Korea's consumer inflation for May cooled to a 19-month low, easing for the fourth straight month, according to Refinitiv data. The Nikkei 225 traded up 0.49%.
Overnight in the U.S., all three major indexes advanced gains, with the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite closing at their highest levels since August. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 0.47%.
The House passed a bill to raise the debt limit and place a cap on government spending by a wide margin late Wednesday, sending the bill to the Senate just days before Monday's U.S. default deadline. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said the chamber would pass the bill Thursday night.
Investors are also looking ahead to Friday's May jobs report. Recent data point toward a strong labor market despite the Federal Reserve's aggressive rate hiking plan.
—CNBC's Samantha Subin contributed to this report
CNBC Pro: This stock is a ‘key beneficiary’ of Nvidia’s A.I. opportunity, says Morgan Stanley
Global artificial intelligence revenue will reach $180 billion this year and grow to nearly $2 trillion by 2030 — and it will be a key driver of semiconductor revenue, Morgan Stanley says.
Investors are already buying into the AI buzz. Nvidia shares surged last week after it reported earnings that blew past expectations.
Morgan Stanley names one stock that will be a "key beneficiary of NVDA's AI opportunity."
— Weizhen Tan
Friday jobs data will 'underline' Fed challenges, economist says
Data on nonfarm payrolls, the unemployment rate and hourly wages due Friday will highlight the challenges the Fed faces heading into the June policy meeting, according to Joe Davis, chief economist at Vanguard.
Economists polled by Dow Jones expected non-farm payrolls to rise by 190,000 in May, which would be a smaller monthly increase than the 253,000 added in April. They forecast an unemployment rate of 3.5%, slightly higher than the 3.4% seen in April.
Hourly wages are expected to grow 0.3% on a monthly basis and 4.4% compared with the same month a year ago. In April, wages rose 0.48% month over month and 4.45% on an annualized basis.
"We believe tomorrow's labor market report will underline the challenges the Fed continues to face in their push to drive inflation back towards target," Davis said. "We remain of the view that they should raise rates in June to enforce their resolve before pausing for some time to assess the impact on macro conditions, though the more important aspect of our perspectives remains the Fed being on hold through at least the end of the year."
"Indications of continued labor market tightness in tomorrow's report would provide further support for these views," he added.
— Alex Harring
First-quarter earnings scorecard
First-quarter earnings season is winding down with 99% of S&P 500 companies having reported results. Seventy-eight percent of S&P 500 companies have reported a positive earnings-per-share surprise for the quarter, which is above the five-year average of 77%, according to FactSet.
Earnings growth has disappointed compared to the long-term average, however. S&P 500 companies are beating earnings estimates by 6.5% in aggregate, which is below the five-year average of 8.4%, according to FactSet.
— Yun Li