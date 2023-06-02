Here's how the price of your beer has changed over time

Beer isn't as much of a bargain as it used to be.

Americans are drinking fewer brews, and the sector is steadily losing market share to spirits. Beer companies, faced with rising operating costs in areas like packaging and transportation, have raised prices and seen bigger profits, with consumers footing the bill.

The price of beer bought at retail locations such as grocery stores rose 5.9% for the 12 months through April 2023 compared with the prior year, according to data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The rate topped the overall 4.9% inflation for the same period.

Since 2000, retail beer consumed at home has increased more than 72%. The cost of beer has climbed even more for people drinking outside the home, jumping 102% during that time.