3 ways to deal with a power-hungry co-worker: 'They really want to have some control or authority'

Botthersome co-workers take many forms: the one with no boundaries, the one who hijacks meetings, the one who won't stop complaining.

But one of the most anxiety-inducing types of colleagues is the "workplace vigilante."

A workplace vigilante is a sort of hall monitor of the office. They take it upon themselves to enforce rules that oftentimes management doesn't even really care about.

Katy DeCelles is an organizational behavior professor at the University of Toronto who researches conflict, emotion, morality, and aggression. In 2017 she co-authored a paper entitled "Vigilantes at Work: Examining the Frequency of Dark Knight Employees."

"Vigilantes tend to be people who believe themselves to be more moral than the average person," she says. "And most people think that, but it's much stronger and more rigid [in a workplace vigilante]."

They aren't your boss, but they sure do act like it. "They are people who really want to have some kind of control or authority," she says.

Being in the office with a workplace vigilante can make you dread coming in at all. But there are ways to handle a "Dwight-like" personality to minimize both stress and annoyance, says DeCelles.