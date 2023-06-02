Stocks making the biggest moves premarket: SentinelOne, Lululemon, Dupont and more

A view of a Canadian athletic apparel retailer Lululemon logo seen at one of their stores.

Check out the companies making headlines in early morning trading.

MongoDB — The data developer platform stock surged 27% after the company issued a strong forecast for the second quarter, seeing between $388 million and $392 million in revenue. Analysts forecasted $362 million, per Refinitiv. MongoDB also beat earnings and revenue forecasts for the most recent quarter.

SentinelOne — Shares fell more than 35% in premarket trading after cybersecurity company missed revenue expectations for the first quarter and cut its full-year revenue guidance. The company reported first-quarter revenue of $133.4 million, below the consensus estimate of $136.6 million from FactSet. It sees just $141 million in revenue for the second quarter, well below the $152.1 million consensus estimate from FactSet. The company said in a shareholder letter that macroeconomic pressure was slowing sales growth.

Lululemon — The athleisure company's shares jumped more than 14% after it reported a top and bottom line beat in its fiscal first quarter. The company's sales grew 24% from the previous year. Lululemon also raised its full-year outlook.

Dupont De Nemours — Shares of the chemicals products maker gained 3% in early morning trading after the company, along with The Chemours Company and Corteva, reached a settlement with U.S. Water Systems to resolve all claims related to per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances, also known as PFAS, in drinking water. The companies will collectively contribute $1.185 billion to a settlement fund. Chemours rose about 2%. Corteva was higher by less than 1%.

Trade Desk — The online ad company saw its shares rise more than 3% after Morgan Stanley upgraded the stock to overweight from equal-weight. The Wall Street firm said The Trade Desk is a top pick set to thrive in a stabilizing market for sales. Its $90 price target represents a more than 20% upside for the stock.

Tesla — Shares of the EV maker rose more than 1% following a Bloomberg report that China is considering extending tax exemption for cheaper electric cars for another four years.

Samsara — The cloud company for the industrials industry saw shares jump nearly 14% after it posted a smaller-than-expected first-quarter loss and better-than expected revenue, according to FactSet, and expanded its full-year sales guidance.

ChargePoint — The electric vehicle charging stock slid 5.5% after the company issued light guidance for the current quarter. ChargePoint said revenue would be between $148 million and $158 million this quarter, below the consensus estimate of $165.6 million from FactSet.

Five Below — The discount retailer's shares got a 3.5% boost in early morning trading following mixed results for the latest quarter, including earnings per share that beat estimates by 4 cents, according to Refinitiv.

PagerDuty — PagerDuty shares fell nearly 16% after the cloud computing company issued weaker-than-expected revenue guidance. The company said revenue this quarter would be only as much as $105.5 million, compared to a consensus estimate from analysts of $108.8 million, according to FactSet.

Asana — Shares advanced more than 6% premarket after the work management platform operator reported a smaller-than-expected loss and revenue that beat analyst expectations in the first quarter. Asana's revenue last period was $152.4 million,compared to the analyst consensus of $150.5 million from FactSet.

— CNBC's Hakyung Kim, Jesse Pound and Yun Li contributed reporting