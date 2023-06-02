Unemployment dropped among Hispanic men and women in May but rose for Black workers

The U.S. unemployment rate rose in May, but declined for Hispanic workers, according to the latest nonfarm payrolls report.

The overall unemployment rate last month was 3.7%, a gain of 0.3 percentage points from the prior month. However, Hispanic or Latina women saw their unemployment rate fall to 3.4% last month, down 0.7 percentage points from 4.1% in April, the U.S. Department of Labor reported Friday. The unemployment rate for Hispanic men ticked lower to 4% from 4.1% in April. Overall, the unemployment rate among Latinos decreased to 4% in May from 4.4% in the prior month.

"This is a historic low," said Carmen Sanchez Cumming, a research associate at the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, of the overall decline in the Hispanic unemployment rate. "The only other time that it's been this level was in November 2022 and September of 2019 … For both Hispanic workers and for Black workers, at least in the first half of 2023, this recovery has been especially strong."

Meanwhile, unemployment for Black workers overall rose 0.9 percentage points to 5.6% in May from 4.7% in April. Among Black men, the rate was 5.6% in May, compared to 4.5% in April. The unemployment rate also ticked higher for Black women, rising to 5.3% in May from April's rate of 4.4%.