Treasury yields hold steady as Senate passes debt ceiling bill, investors await key jobs data

Yields and prices have an inverted relationship and one basis point equals to 0.01%.

At 5:31 a.m. ET, the yield on the 10-year Treasury was up by less than a basis point, reaching 3.618%. The 2-year Treasury was last trading at 4.351% after rising by less than 1 basis point.

U.S. Treasury yields were little changed on Friday as investors anticipated key jobs data, and the Fiscal Responsibility Act cleared the Senate, ensuring that the U.S. would not default on its debt obligations.

On Thursday, the Senate followed the House and voted to pass the Fiscal Responsibility Act, which raises the debt ceiling and limits government spending for two years. This comes just days before the June 5 deadline, on which the U.S. could have defaulted on its debt obligations, causing global economic turmoil.

President Joe Biden is expected to sign the bill into law on Friday after weeks of tense negotiations and jitters about whether lawmakers would approve the deal, which has been criticized by Republicans and Democrats alike.

Elsewhere, investors considered the outlook for the U.S. economy and Federal Reserve monetary policy, keeping an eye on whether the central bank would continue its interest rate hiking campaign.

Fed speakers have given mixed messages about whether they believe further tightening is necessary to cool the economy, including the job market, and bring down inflation. Investors are therefore closely watching economic data that could inform the Fed's decision.

On Thursday, U.S. ADP private payrolls showed companies added 278,000 jobs in May, exceeding the 178,000 Dow Jones consensus estimate. The May jobs report is due Friday, with economists surveyed by Dow Jones expecting it to reflect softer job growth of 190,000 compared to April's 253,000.