Nasdaq hits 13-month high as investors look ahead to OPEC+ meeting and Apple headset event

It was a strong week for all three major stock indices, with the market bolstered Friday by strong jobs data and a deal in Washington to raise the U.S. debt ceiling. Nonfarm payrolls grew by 339,000 last month, the U.S. Labor Department reported Friday, allaying investor concerns the economy is spiraling towards a recession. Meanwhile, Congress passed a bipartisan bill to raise the U.S. debt ceiling and avoid a catastrophic default at the start of this month. President Biden is set to sign the legislation into law as early as Friday. Investors also focused on a final slate of first-quarter earnings reports this week. Ninety-nine-percent of the S & P 500 has now reported quarterly results for the season, three-quarters of which beat on revenue expectations and 79% of which beat on earnings-per-share. The S & P 500, the Nasdaq and the Dow Jones Industrial Average all finished the week roughly 2% higher. While Friday's rally broadened out beyond just the usual tech stocks, the Nasdaq ended Friday at its highest level since April 2022. Looking ahead, the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its oil-producing allies, collectively known as OPEC+ , are set to convene this Sunday in Vienna to determine their next coordinated move on production. The meeting comes as oil prices have come under pressure in recent weeks, amid fresh fears of a slowdown in the global economy and weaker-than-anticipated demand from China. Monday will offer additional insight into the state of the U.S. economy with monthly factory-order numbers, along with data on the manufacturing and services sectors. Also on Monday Club holding Apple (AAPL) is expected to unveil its highly anticipated mixed-reality headset, the company's first new major product line since 2014. Even though the financials of the product won't prove meaningful in the near term, investor expectations are still heightened. Apple stock is trading near all-time highs, at around $180 a share, going into the event. Given the iPhone maker is the largest component of the S & P 500, any developments could certainly be market-moving. We'll be looking to better understand Apple's longer-term vision for the device, particularly around use cases and target audiences. From there we can gain a better sense of the opportunity and how it will fit into the Apple devices-and-services ecosystem — the most important part of our investment thesis. All Club holdings have now reported earnings, and we've compiled a rundown of how we rank each quarterly report. This is the key data to look out for in the week ahead: Monday, June 5 9:15 a.m. ET: Markit PMI 10 a.m. ET: Factory Orders 10 a.m. ET: ISM Services PMI Before the bell: Science Applications (SAIC) After the bell: Joann (JOAN) Tuesday, June 6 Before the bell: Ferguson (FERG), THOR Industries (THO), JM Smucker (SJM), ABM Industries (ABM), Core & Main (CNM), Academy Sports (ASO), Ciena Corp (CIEN), Cracker Barrel (CBRL) After the bell: Casey's General Store (CASY), Stitch Fix (SFIX), Dave & Buster's (PLAY) Wednesday, June 7 Before the bell: United Natural Foods (UNFI), Campbell Soup (CPB), Ollies Bargain Outlet (OLLI) After the bell: Greif (GEF), GameStop (GME), Trip.com (TCOM) Thursday, June 8 8:30 a.m. ET: Weekly jobless claims 10 a.m. ET: Wholesale inventories Before the bell: Signet Jewelers (SIG), Toro Company (TTC), Designer Brands (DBI), REV Group (REVG) After the bell: Vail Resorts (MTN), DocuSign (DOCU) Friday, June 9 Before the bell: Nio (NIO) Looking back The past week was full of important macroeconomic updates, including a positive Job Openings and Labor Turnover report on Wednesday and a very strong ADP employment report on Thursday. At the same time, initial jobless claims for the week ended May 27 increased by 2,000, to 232,000, slightly below the 235,000 expected. We also got an update on the state of the manufacturing industry, with the ISM manufacturing report pointing to a continued contraction in May. Though the headline print of the nonfarm payrolls report Friday was much hotter than expected, there was actually an uptick in the unemployment rate and easing of wage inflation. Those are two important metrics that are moving slowly in the direction the Federal Reserve wants to see in order to be able to let up on interest-rate hikes. As of Friday's settle, the U.S. dollar index held at around the 104 level. Gold advanced to around $1,970 per ounce. West Texas Intermediate crude prices are hovering in the low-$70s-per-barrel region. The yield on the 10-year Treasury pulled back to around 3.7%. (See here for a full list of the stocks in Jim Cramer's Charitable Trust.) The U.S. Capitol Building on June 01, 2023 in Washington, DC. Anna Moneymaker | Getty Images