The 10 best places to start your career—NYC, LA and DC don't make the cut

For recent college graduates and young professionals, deciding where to move to start your career can be daunting. With many factors to consider — from job market saturation to housing affordability to public transportation accessibility — selecting a postgraduate city is an important first step.

Yet, the cities that are often popular postgraduate destinations — including New York City, Washington D.C. and Los Angeles — are not the most market-friendly or livable options, new research finds. Cities like Atlanta and Orlando, Florida, are much more cost-effective for young professionals.

That's according to WalletHub's recent report on 2023's best and worst places to start a career, which compares the relative market strength and livability of 182 U.S. cities to help young professionals, including the Class of 2023, find the best places to launch their careers.

The cities — including the 150 most populated US cities and at least two of the most populated cities in each state — were ranked based on the weighted averages of 26 key metrics, including availability of entry-level jobs, monthly average starting salary, unemployment rate, median annual income, housing affordability and family-friendliness.

In choosing where to move to start a new career, substantial availability of entry-level jobs is a major green flag, WalletHub Analyst Jill Gonzalez tells CNBC Make It.

"Other important things to look for when deciding to relocate include income potential, retirement and benefits packages and even entrepreneur friendliness," Gonzalez says.

"As far as red flags go, you should look at the quality of life. A high cost of living, long commutes or the lack of housing affordability are all things you want to avoid when you're just starting your career," Gonzalez continues.

For millennials and members of Gen Z entering the workforce, here are the 10 best places to start a career in 2023.