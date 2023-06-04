The top stress for workers is finances, and it's spreading to $100,000 jobs

Both worker productivity and employee engagement have been taking a hit in recent months, driven in large part by soaring stress and burnout.

But an overlooked worry could also being playing a significant role in deteriorating mental health among workers — the impact of financial strain.

More than half (57%) of employees said that finances were the top cause of stress in their lives, according to a PwC survey conducted in January of more than 3,600 U.S. workers.

That stress comes from many fronts, including inflation, rising interest rates, and worries stemming from stagnant salaries — inflation has outpaced wage growth — and workers surveyed said money issues adversely affected their sleep, mental health, and relationships at home.

Furthermore, the money concerns stretched across all pay scales. While 28% of all workers said they run out of money between paychecks all or part of the time, 15% of those earning at least $100,000 said the same thing, according to the survey.

That is hurting production as well — 56% of workers spend three hours or more per week at work dealing with or thinking about issues related to their personal finances.

One bright spot: the vast majority (74%) of money-stressed workers are seeking guidance when dealing with big financial decisions or crises. Overall, the stigma around asking for help is lessening, as just 33% said they'd find it embarrassing to ask for guidance or advice about their finances compared to 42% in 2019, according to the survey. That has opened the door for more companies to help workers manage their money, with employee financial wellness programs now becoming a more frequent part of overall benefits packages.

Financial wellness services usually involve some combination of coaching, webinars, workshops, and online tools. The variety and flexibility of these options are intentionally designed to give employees freedom and convenience, rather than shoehorning them into a rigid program.

"We tell HR managers that if we can get your team quite a bit less stressed about the money aspect, you'll find they are happier, more productive, take fewer sick days, and don't ask for paycheck advances," says Jesse Mecham, founder of YNAB, a financial education company with a budgeting app.