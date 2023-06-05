Apple just announced its first major product since 2014: The Vision Pro

Apple announced its mixed-reality headset, the Vision Pro, on Monday during its developer conference. The headset is its first major new product since the Apple Watch in 2014.

The Vision Pro will allow users to see apps in a new way, in the spaces around them. Users can use their eyes and hands to navigate through apps and search with their voices. The headset can be used to watch movies, including in 3-D, with spatial audio, view their own pictures or videos and play video games.

With a feature called EyeSight, the headset can become transparent or opaque to signal to people around the headset user if they're immersed in an experience or available to interact.

Here are some images from Apple's presentation that shows how it works:

This is how the headset looks when a user is available to interact with others in the room.