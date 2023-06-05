Directors Guild's deal with Hollywood doesn't necessarily foreshadow end to writers strike

Writers picket in front of Netflix on Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, California, as the Writers Guild of America goes on strike, May 2, 2023.

Hollywood producers have struck a tentative deal with film and TV directors, but that doesn't mean we should expect sudden resolutions to the writers strike or talks with the actors union.

On Sunday, the Directors Guild of America and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers provisionally agreed on a three-year contract that would provide the 19,000-member union with pay and benefit gains, increases to global streaming residuals and protections against the use of artificial intelligence.

The DGA contract is set to expire June 30. The guild will submit the proposal to its members Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the Writers Guild of America is entering the second month of its strike. Likewise, the Screen Actors Guild and American Federation of Television and Radio Artists is on the precipice of authorizing a potential strike should negotiations go sour. Those talks start Wednesday.

The WGA has been on strike since May 2, shutting down dozens of TV and film productions as talks stalled with the producers.

Already Netflix has postponed the production start of the fifth and final season of "Stranger Things," Warner Bros.' Discovery's "Game of Thrones" prequel "A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Night" shuttered its writers room, and Disney and Marvel's "Thunderbolts" and "Blade" have paused production.

During the last writers strike in 2007 and 2008, which lasted 100 days, a studio deal with the DGA prompted writers to head back to the bargaining table. That might not be the case this time around, though.

"We congratulate the DGA Negotiating Committee for getting a deal they are recommending to their National Board for approval and presumably will then send to their membership for ratification," the WGA negotiating committee wrote in a memo to members Sunday.

The committee said it would not comment on the deal points of the DGA's new contract and noted that its bargaining positions remain the same.

"Last week we sent an email about how the AMPTP divide and conquer strategy won't work this time," the memo read. "The AMPTP will not be able to negotiate a deal for writers with anyone but us."

The committee also said it was standing in solidarity with SAG-AFTRA as they complete their strike authorization vote Monday.

Representatives for SAG-AFTRA did not immediately respond to CNBC's request for comment.

The WGA's memo echoes comments made by WGA negotiator Chris Keyser on Friday, when he provided a public update one month into the strike via YouTube.

"Any deal that puts this town back to work runs straight through the WGA, and there is no way around that," he said.

Keyser also expressed that the WGA strike has already "been highly effective in inflicting pain on the companies," noting that the withholding of work, coupled with public picketing, has demonstrated the guild's resolve in obtaining "the contract we deserve."