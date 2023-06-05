GM to invest more than $1 billion to produce new heavy-duty pickups

- General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two Michigan plants for production of next-generation heavy-duty trucks, the company said Monday.
DETROIT – General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two Michigan plants for production of next-generation heavy-duty trucks, the company said Monday.
The investment includes $788 million to prepare its Flint Assembly plant to assemble next-generation heavy-duty gas and diesel trucks. Another $233 million will be invested in the automaker's Flint Metal Center to support production of the vehicles.
