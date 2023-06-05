Autos

GM to invest more than $1 billion to produce new heavy-duty pickups

Michael Wayland@MikeWayland
  • General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two Michigan plants for production of next-generation heavy-duty trucks, the company said Monday.
  • Despite GM's commitment to exclusively offer all-electric vehicles by 2035, the company continues to invest in traditional vehicles such as the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups.
  • The notably profitable trucks are in high demand, and sales are needed to assist in funding the automaker's investments in EVs.

Line workers work on the chassis of full-size General Motors pickup trucks at the Flint Assembly plant on June 12, 2019 in Flint, Michigan.
JEFF KOWALSKY / AFP / Getty Images

DETROIT – General Motors plans to invest more than $1 billion in two Michigan plants for production of next-generation heavy-duty trucks, the company said Monday.

The investment includes $788 million to prepare its Flint Assembly plant to assemble next-generation heavy-duty gas and diesel trucks. Another $233 million will be invested in the automaker's Flint Metal Center to support production of the vehicles.

Despite GM's commitment to exclusively offer all-electric vehicles by 2035, the company continues to invest in traditional vehicles such as the Chevrolet Silverado and GMC Sierra heavy-duty pickups.

The notably profitable trucks are in high demand, and sales are needed to assist in funding the automaker's investments in EVs.

This is a developing story. Please check back for additional updates.