Ivy League acceptance rates 'may have bottomed out,' expert says — here's what that means for getting into schools like Harvard

Harvard Yard, on the campus of Harvard University in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

This year's high school graduating class faced one of the toughest college-application seasons on record.

At the nation's top schools, including many in the Ivy League, "it's never going to be harder to get in," said Hafeez Lakhani, founder and president of Lakhani Coaching in New York.

The number of college applicants jumped 20% since the 2019-20 school year, pushing acceptance rates to all-time lows, a report by the Common Application found.

However, the recent application surge at the country's top colleges and universities could be short-lived, Lakhani said. "Acceptance rates may have bottomed out."

At the most elite schools, this year's numbers are striking. Harvard University, for instance, received more than 56,000 applications and admitted just 3.4% to the Class of 2027. Other universities, including Princeton, Yale and Columbia, also had acceptance rates below 5%.

But even as more students vie for the fewer available spots at those institutions, enrollment is falling nationwide.