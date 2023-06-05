LIVE UPDATES
Stock futures are down slightly on Monday evening after rally takes a breather: Live updates
Stock futures are modestly lower Monday night as investors are coming off a losing session that took a small bite out of last week's advance.
Futures tied to the Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 30 points, or 0.1%. S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures slipped 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively.
The moves follow a losing day on Wall Street that marked a modest reversal from last week's broad gains. The Dow finished Monday down about 0.6%, while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite lost about 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.
Apple contributed to the leg down, as the iPhone maker briefly touched all-time highs earlier in the session only to end about 0.8% lower. The Big Tech company — which swung between a 2.2% gain and a 1.6% loss Monday — debuted its highly anticipated virtual reality headset as well as new software at its annual Worldwide Developer Conference on Monday. Shares were up slightly after hours.
Apple's conference also weighed on other tech names, with Intel dropping more than 4% after Apple unveiled a new chip.
"If you're a $3-trillion company, the tail kind of wags the dog to an extent," said Keith Buchanan, senior portfolio manager at Globalt Investments. "Apple, just given the sheer magnitude of its market cap, is going to have its way with most broader indices."
Elsewhere, bank stocks slid following news that regulators are contemplating increasing capital requirements for large banks. Goldman Sachs and Bank of America each lost about 0.6% on Monday, while Morgan Stanley slipped around 0.7% and JPMorgan shares slid nearly 1%. The SPDR S&P Bank ETF dropped about 2.2%.
With no economic data of note scheduled Tuesday, investors will focus on some of the last earnings reports to trickle in this season, including one coming after the bell from online personal styling service Stitch Fix.
Mobileye shares fall 4% after SEC filing shows Intel subsidiary will sell 35 million shares
Mobileye shares dropped 4% in after-hours trading.
The action came after a regulatory filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission showed that an Intel subsidiary will sell 35 million Class A shares of Mobileye in a secondary offering – valued at about $1.5 billion. The autonomous driving tech company will not receive any proceeds from the deal.
Intel will hold 98.7% of the voting power of Mobileye's common stock after the offering.
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley will be the joint lead book-running managers.
Intel acquired Mobileye in 2017 and spun it off in an initial public offering in 2022.
-Darla Mercado
Healthequity shares jump following strong earnings
Healthequity rallied nearly 5% in extended trading on the back of better-than-expected first-quarter earnings and positive guidance for full-year performance.
The medical-technology company reported 50 cents in earnings per share ex-items on $239.4 million in revenue in the quarter. Both were better than the consensus estimates of analysts polled by FactSet, who forecasted 41 cents earned per share and $239.4 million in revenue.
Healthequity also raised guidance on both markers for the full-year, with the new estimates above respective Wall Street forecasts.
— Alex Harring
GitLab soars after hours on earnings beat, strong outlook
GitLab shares shot up nearly 24% in Monday's postmarket as investors cheered a better-than-expected earnings report and upbeat guidance.
The software stock posted smaller-than-expected losses in earnings per share in the first quarter, coming at a loss of 6 cents compared with the 14-cent consensus estimate of analysts polled by FactSet. Operating income also fell smaller than expected, while revenue came in higher than anticipated at $126.9 million versus a $117.8 million forecast.
GitLab also guided for second quarter and full-year earnings per share and operating income losses to come in smaller than estimated, while revenue for both the current quarter and full year should exceed Wall Street expectations.
— Alex Harring
— Alex Harring