Trump lawyers meet with DOJ after ex-president slams indictment speculation

Lawyers for Donald Trump met Monday morning with Department of Justice officials, a day after the former president noted speculation that special counsel Jack Smith is moving closer to seeking an indictment of him.

NBC News confirmed Trump lawyers on Monday met with officials at the DOJ headquarters in Washington, D.C., after CBS News tweeted a photo of three attorneys walking in to the building. The lawyers, John Rowley, James Trusty and Lindsey Halligan, left the DOJ shortly before noon ET, but declined to comment, NBC reported.

Soon after the meeting ended, Trump posted an all-caps message to his Truth Social account, saying: "How can DOJ possibly charge me, who did nothing wrong, when no other presidents were charged."

The meeting did not include Attorney General Merrick Garland or Deputy Attorney General Lisa Monaco, according to NBC.

A DOJ spokesman declined to comment to NBC about the sitdown.