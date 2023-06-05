Universal basic income of nearly $2,000 a month to be trialed in England for the first time

Plans for a universal basic income trial have just been published in the U.K. by think tank Autonomy.

Receiving free cash from the government when nothing is expected in return might sound like a utopian dream. But it could soon be a reality for some in the U.K., where plans for a universal basic income trial have just been published.

Thirty people in the U.K. could soon receive £1,600 ($1,983) each month if the trial by independent think tank Autonomy secures funding. The basic income payments are estimated to cost £1.15 million through the duration of the two-year project.

During this time, researchers would assess the impact of the UBI cash on the lives of participants. A separate group who won't be receiving the money each month will be monitored through one on one interviews, focus groups and questionnaires to understand the difference in their experiences.

The trial is two years in the making. Dialogue with local communities during that time found strong support for UBI and informed how the trial was planned.

It focuses on two areas in the U.K., one in East Finchley in the capital of London, which is often associated with a higher cost of living, and one in central Jarrow in the northeast of the country.

Local citizens would be able to put themselves forward to take part in the trial and participant selection would be random. Autonomy has said they would work to ensure the trial group is representative, however.